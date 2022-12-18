Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
