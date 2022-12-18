Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Up 15.3% in November

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,850,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Jumia Technologies

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

