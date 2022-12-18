JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€46.40” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.40 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($57.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.21) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

FRA:DPW opened at €36.01 ($37.91) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.49 and a 200-day moving average of €36.35.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

