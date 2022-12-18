IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

