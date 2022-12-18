IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

