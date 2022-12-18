Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 496,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 100,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 185,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,454. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Isoray

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 41.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Isoray by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Isoray by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Isoray by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Price Performance

Isoray stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 340,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,682. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 91.45%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

