iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

