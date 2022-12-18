iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

