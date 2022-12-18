iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,526 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.