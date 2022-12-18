iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.02. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.241 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

