iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Reduced by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

