iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 29.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $107.11. 20,838,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,877,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $151.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

