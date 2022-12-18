Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 11.2% in November

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a P/E ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 857.14%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

