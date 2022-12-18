Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 741,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 465.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

