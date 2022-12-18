Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 87,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,228. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
