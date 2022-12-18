International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Trimmed by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 252.2% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.