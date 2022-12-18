Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 94,149 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 236% compared to the average volume of 28,035 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,288.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,370,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,863 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,703.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,297,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $114,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 212.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 684,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,648 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,039,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,293 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

