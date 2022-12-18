Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Up 8.5% in November

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 504,100 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 35,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $108,894.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,514,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 297,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,878 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 3.0 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
