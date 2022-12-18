i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded up 0.09 on Friday, reaching 2.76. 361,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,050. i-80 Gold has a one year low of 1.52 and a one year high of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

See Also

