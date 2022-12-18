Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 35 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.63.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDS traded down $2.68 on Friday, hitting $428.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,103. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.69 and its 200 day moving average is $417.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

