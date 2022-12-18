Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 2,946 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,166,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

