Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $231.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.87 and a 1 year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

