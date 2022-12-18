HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.48. 556,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.34. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $690.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.82.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

