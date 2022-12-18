Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 25,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,815. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

