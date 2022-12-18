Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 25,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,815. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $8.75.
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
