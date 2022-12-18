Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.10 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $117.10 million and $7.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.90 or 0.00053136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00254525 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00082537 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,157,806 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

