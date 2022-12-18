HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.