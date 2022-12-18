HMS Capital Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $303.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.99. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

