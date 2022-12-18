HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares in the company, valued at $399,642,413.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,615,476 shares of company stock worth $18,261,342.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HireRight by 1,111.2% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 18.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 709,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,432 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of HireRight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

