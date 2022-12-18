Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in November

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHPF remained flat at $15.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Hill & Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
