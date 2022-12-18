Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Down 28.0% in November

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Happiness Development Group Trading Up 21.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAPP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.21. 160,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Happiness Development Group has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Happiness Development Group

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

Featured Stories

