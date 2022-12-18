Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Greenway Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Greenway Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process various natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

