Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Greenway Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GWTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Greenway Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Greenway Technologies
