Grassi Investment Management Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

