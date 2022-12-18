Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.7 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Goodfood Market stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

