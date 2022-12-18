Gnosis (GNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.78 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $220.88 million and $2.78 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $85.29 or 0.00509509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

