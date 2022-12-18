Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 171,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 265.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter.

