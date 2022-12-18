Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 2.9% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 94.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Consumer Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Friday. 3,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Global Consumer Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

