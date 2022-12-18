GensoKishi Metaverse Market Capitalization Tops $349.37 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001220 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $349.37 million and approximately $262,595.69 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

