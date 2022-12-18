Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GMAB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,770. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
