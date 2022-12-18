Gateway Protocol (GWP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $471,687.28

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.55 or 0.00015219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $69.11 million and $471,687.28 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.51329045 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $530,784.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

