Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 6.9 %

Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.