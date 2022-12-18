Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
