Function X Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $69.75 million and $182,793.78 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $848.75 or 0.05080230 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00486601 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,816.83 or 0.28831327 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.