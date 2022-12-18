Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 111.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $117,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.