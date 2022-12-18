Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 16,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 111.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,865 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $117,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.