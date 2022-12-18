FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.16 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

