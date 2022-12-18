FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

