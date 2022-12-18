FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.52.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $195.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.