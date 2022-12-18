Frax Share Market Cap Achieves $86.10 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $86.10 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00031786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.89 or 0.05309419 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00486394 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.96 or 0.28819083 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

