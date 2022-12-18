Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $40,095.03 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006427 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

