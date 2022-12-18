Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in November

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.21. 286,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,377. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 78,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 165.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

