Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

FORTY stock remained flat at $74.26 during trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.671 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

