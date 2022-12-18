Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Down 11.5% in November

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,571. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $117,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,152,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $117,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837,622 shares of company stock worth $39,410,099. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flywire by 65.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flywire by 6.0% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

