First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.09 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

